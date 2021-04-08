Packaging Printing- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Packaging Printing Market is expected to reach $546.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Packaging Printing Market include Xerox Corp., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Mondi Group, Frontier Label Inc., Bell Printers Pvt. Ltd., A B Graphic International Ltd., Belmont Packaging, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Duncan Printing Group, Graphics Packaging Holding Company, WS Packaging Group, Inc., Quad/Graphics, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd. Flexo Image Graphics Pvt. Ltd., Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Flint Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Kodak Co.

Growing demand for innovative printing, high disposable income of the consumers and increasing supply chain management are driving the market growth. However, initial capital investment required is hampering the growth of the market.

Packaging is the technology which is used for protecting the products from storage and distribution purpose. The packaging industry printing provides the quality, efficiency, and innovation that cater to the demands of the industry. Package printing is a type of label which is a written, electronic and graphical representation on the package.

Based on the material, the label & tags segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period because of its application in almost all types of packaging variables and also these labels are the mostly used packaging type as they display product information, brand identification symbols, and transportation details during shipping.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the rising middle class population of the region, high disposable incomes, and demand for the suitable printing methods along with the growing packaging industry.

Printing Inks Covered:

• Water-Based Ink

• Hot Melt Inks

• Aqueous Ink

• Solvent- Based Ink

• Ultraviolet Curable Ink

• Other Printing Inks

Printing Technologies Covered:

• Flexography Printing

• Rotogravure Printing

• Offset Printing

• Screen Printing

• Digital Printing

• Other Printing Technologies

Materials Covered:

• Label & Tags

• Paper & Paperboard

• Cloth

• Metal

• Plastics

• Other Materials

Applications Covered:

• Personal Care

• Household

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics and Toiletries

• Electronics Industries

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Pharmaceutical

• Automotive Industries

• Industrial Goods

• Health Care

• Consumer

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

