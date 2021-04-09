Renewable Drones – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Renewable Drones Market is expected to reach $212.75 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 25.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Renewable Drones Market include Siemens, Sitemark, ABJ Drones, DRONE VOLT Group, DJI Enterprise, DroneDeploy, Flyability, Parrot Group, Sky Futures, Raptor Maps, Inc., Terra Drone Corp, Precision Hawk, Sharper Shape Inc., YUNEEC and Aerodyne Measure.

The growing construction of solar and wind farms, increasing focus on asset optimization, rise in concerns about the environment, and increase in usage of clean energy substitutes are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, legal regulations for performing drone operations and scarcity of skilled personnel are hampering the market growth.

Renewable drones are the type of drones that are used in the renewable energy industry for various purposes. Renewable drones are utilized in the wind and solar industries, surveys, and aerial inspection. Renewable drones reduce maintenance time while identifying if a repair is needed immediately, whether it can delay safely. These can operate at different autonomous levels, either under remote control by the human operator or through on-board computers autonomously. Renewable drones equipped with thermal cameras allow quick and on-scale inspections.

Based on the drone type, the multirotor segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as multi-rotor aircraft can perform landings and vertical takeoffs; and these drones are designed mainly to fold down and pack up into smaller cases, which makes them easier to transport and they also need less space to take flight and can hover mid-flight.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the power demand resulting in greater investments in the renewable power generation infrastructure and high demand for electricity because of the rise in urbanization, industrialization, and population growth.

Types Covered:

• Power Device

• Radio Frequency (RF) Power Device

• Homodyne

• Heterodyne

Drone Types Covered:

• Multirotor

• Fixed Wing

Solutions Covered:

• End-to-End Solution

• Point Solution

Applications Covered:

• Applied Science

• Engineering

• Semiconductor Detection

• Biomedical

• Surface Topology

End Users Covered:

• Solar

• Wind

• Telecommunications

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Medical

• Military, Defense & Aerospace

• Electronics Manufacturing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

