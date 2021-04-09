Feed Enzymes – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Feed Enzymes Market is expected to reach $2.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Feed Enzymes Market include Ab Enzymes Gmbh, Adisseo, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Associated British Foods plc, Azelis Holding S.A., BASF SE, Behn Meyer Holding AG, Biocatalysts, Biovet Jsc, Chr. Hansen Holding, Danisco, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V and Novozymes.

Increasing demand for animal-based products, such as meat products, dairy products, and eggs and rise in the global demand for naturally produced feed and feed additives are propelling the market growth. However, factor such as higher inclusion rates of enzymes which may have negative effects is hampering the market growth. Moreover, innovation in phytase production processes may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Feed enzymes are used to enhance the quality of animal nutrition as well as improve the nutritional properties of animal fodder. Enzymes are natural proteins secreted by animals as a part of the feed digestion process. Feed enzymes improve the feed performance when added, as they offer additional nutrients such as minerals and vitamins to the animal feed.

Based on the source, the microorganism segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the higher use of these sources to extract feed enzymes. Microorganisms remain highly prominent and suitable hosts to produce stable and industrially important feed enzymes.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large livestock population & their growth rate, the increase in the number of feed mills (which further reflects the growth in feed production, particularly in countries, such as, India and Japan).

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Dry

Functions Covered:

• Feed Efficiency

• Performance Enhancement

Sources Covered:

• Animal

• Microorganism

• Plant

Types Covered:

• Non-Starch Polysaccharides (Pectinase)

• Phytase

• Protease

• Carbohydrase

• Other Types

Livestock’s Covered:

• Macroindicators

• Aquatic Animals

• Swine

• Ruminants

• Poultry

• Other Livestocks

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

