Automotive Roof System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Roof System Market is expected to reach $46.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Automotive Roof System Market include Valmet Automotive Inc., Inteva Products, LLC, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile GmbH., The Haartz Corporation, Webasto Group, Magna International Inc., GAHH, LLC, Continental AG, BOS GmbH & Co. KG, CIE Automotive, S.A., AAS Automotive s.r.o., Covestro AG, and Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing automotive industry coupled with increasing demand for premium cars, increasing inclination towards luxurious lifestyle, and increase in the use of convertible roof systems in SUVs. However, the high cost associated with the installation of these roofing systems is restraining the market growth.

The automotive roof system is a top portion of an automotive that protects vehicle occupants from rain, wind, rain, sunlight, and other foreign elements. These are available with versatile additional features and variation in the design such as sunroof system, multi-optional roof, panorama roof system, panorama with sunroof system, roof system with solar technology among many others. It also aids to add aesthetic value to automotive.

By material, the polycarbonate material has witnessed a rise in demand as it is lightweight and impact-resistant that can reduce the weight of the vehicle. It can also be easily fabricated into modern designs and smooth curves. Polycarbonates not only reduces the weight of the roof panel by up to 50%, but also helps reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, while maintaining strength, safety, and style.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific automotive roof system market is projected to account significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for luxury vehicles. In addition, rapid urbanization, improved standard of living, and increasing demand for technologically advanced automotive and vehicle accessories among the urban population are some factors fueling growth of the target market in the region.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

Sales Channels Covered:

• After-market

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Types Covered:

• Solar Roof System

• Light Weight Roof System

• Sunroof System

• Panorama Roof System

• Multi-optional Roof System

• Convertible Roof System

• Plain Roof System

• Inbuilt Roof System

• Spoiler Roof System

Materials Covered:

• Polycarbonate

• Steel

• Aluminum

• Glass-Plastic Composite

• Fiber-Plastic Composite

• Other Materials

Top Roof Types Covered:

• Soft-top Roof System

• Hard-top Roof System

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

