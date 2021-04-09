Drip Irrigation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Drip Irrigation Market is expected to reach $12.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Drip Irrigation Market include Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigatin Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Metzer Group, Netafim Limited, Sistema Azud, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., Valmont Industries, Antelco Pty Ltd., Hunter Industries, Eurodrip S.A, Trimble, and Shanghai Huawei.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rise in the popularity of drip irrigation solutions, government programs and subsidies, efficiency in the use of water in drought-prone areas, cost efficiency in agricultural production and enhanced crop yields, inadequate rainfall, depletion of water resources, and rising food requirements. However, high initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation systems is hindering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/drip-irrigation-market/request-sample

Drip irrigation, also known as trickle irrigation, is a type of micro-irrigation procedure that ensures the slow application of water to the soil surface consistently during a longer period of time through small diameter tubes and pipes delivered at the root zone of the plants, drop by drop via drippers. The drip irrigation technique is utilized for almost all types of horticulture crops and vegetables. The main objective of the drip irrigation system is to ensure wastewater management. Drip irrigation method does not permit water loss due to evaporation, deep percolation and run-off in sandy soils.

By end user, the agricultural irrigation segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of drip irrigation systems is the need for high agricultural yield. In addition, due to rising water scarcity issues and need for water management, drip irrigation systems are increasingly being installed in agricultural applications. Further, many national governments emphasize on installation of drip irrigation systems in the lieu of its high water efficiency. Due to this factor, the demand for drip irrigation systems for agriculture is expected rise significantly in the coming years.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/drip-irrigation-market

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the high agricultural production, government initiatives incentivizing the adoption of drip irrigation systems, and increase in irrigable areas in the region which has resulted in water scarcity across multiple countries in the region. Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of drip irrigation and is a key exporter of agricultural products. The region is mainly dominated by large-scale operations, primarily exports, with an organized distribution chain.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/drip-irrigation-market

Products Covered:

• Watermatic Drip System

• Micro Misting Sprinklers and Jets

• Porous Soaker Hose Systems

• Emitter Drip System

• Pressure Control Valve

• Micro-sprays and Spinners

• Control and Safety Valves

• Filtration

• Drip Emitters

• PE Tubing

• Pipe and Pipe Fittings

• Pressure Regulators

• Pumps & Pump Stations

• Polyethylene Hose & Tubes

Components Covered:

• Filters

• Valves

• Pressure Pumps

• Fittings & Accessories

• Emitters/Drippers

• Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Surface Systems

• Subsurface Systems

End Users Covered:

• Landscape Irrigation

• Agricultural Irrigation

• Greenhouse Irrigation

• Gardens

Crop Types Covered:

• Turf & Ornamental Crops

• Field Crops

• Vegetable Crops

• Fruits and Nuts

• Spice Crops

• Cereals & Pulses

• Oilseeds

• Orchard Crops

• Vineyards

• Flowers

• Olericulture

• Plantation Crops

• Other Crop Types

Emitter Types Covered:

• Online

• Inline

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com