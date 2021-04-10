Electrical Bushings – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electrical Bushings Market is expected to reach $4.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Electrical Bushings Market include Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation plc, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Elliott Industries, Inc., GAMMA Insulator Company, Webster-Wilkinson Ltd., General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Nexans S.A., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, ABB Ltd., Hubbell, Inc., GIPRO GmbH, Rhm International, and Polycast International.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing power demand, growing electrical network expenditure, investments in the renewable sector, increasing demand for electrical bushing across various end-use application sectors, and expansion of transmission lines. However, untimely bushing failure is likely to hamper the market.

An electrical bushing is described as an insulating structure including a through a conductor, with a provision to pass safely through a grounded conducting barriers like a transformer or circuit breaker. It is for the purpose of insulating the conductor from the barrier and conducting current from one side of the barrier to the other. In basic terms, it can be defined as, a device to transmit electrical power in or out of enclosures, i.e. barriers. It is mainly made of porcelain, Paper, and resin insulation and is used to reduce the stress in the electric field.

By end user, utilities segment is anticipated to grow at the significant arte during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in power infrastructure. Bushings are the most important component of transformers and switchgears as they control the electric field and reduce electrical stresses. Many utilities are upgrading or adding T&D capacity, thereby, boosting the demand for electrical bushings.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to increased power consumption, rising investments in the railway sector, a growing focus on renewable power generation, and modernization and expansion of T&D networks are driving the market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing grid investments especially in developing economies such as China and India and plans for electrification in countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines are expected to drive the electrical bushings market in Asia Pacific.

Insulations Covered:

• Polymeric

• Glass

• Porcelain

Types Covered:

• Resin Impregnated Paper (RIP)

• Oil Impregnated Paper (OIP)

• Combined Insulation Bushing

• Liquid-insulated Bushing

• Gas-impregnated Bushing

• Other Types

Voltages Covered:

• Extra High Voltage (> 220 kV)

• High Voltage (72.5 kV to 220 kV)

• Medium Voltage (1 kV to 72.5 kV)

• Low Voltage Bushings

Sales Channels Covered:

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• Direct Channel

• Aftermarket

Applications Covered:

• Generators

• Reactors

• Wall Applications

End Users Covered:

• Industries

• Utilities

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

