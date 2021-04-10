Medical Imaging Lens – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Medical Imaging Lens Market is expected to reach $0.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Imaging Lens Market include Bioptigen, Canon, Inc, Eastman Kodak Company, Edmund Optics, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Headwall Photonics, Leica Microsystems, National Instruments, Navitar, Nikon Instruments, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Optovue, Panasonic Corporation, Perkinelmer , St Jude Medical, Topcon, Volcano, and Zeiss Meditec.

Increasing inclination of patients toward invasive surgeries is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, high cost of medical imaging lens is hampering the market growth.

Medical imaging lens are utilized in X-ray microscopes, diagnostic cameras, and other medical equipment. Imaging lens are used in these medical equipment to produce enlarged images of samples. Medical cameras and microscopes are expensive equipment, and require substantial investment for their set up in healthcare units.

Based on the end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the adoption of medical imaging lenses is increasing in this segment to study, diagnose, and perform operations precisely. Thus, rise in demand for technologically advanced medical imaging lenses in hospitals & clinics for medical applications is expected to drive the global medical imaging lens market.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Due to the frenetic speed of change in healthcare today creates challenges of its own. These challenges come in innumerable forms, starting with new policies and legislation for new technology innovations in this region.

Products Covered:

• Medical X-ray Scanning

• Fiber Scope Couplers

• Endoscope Couplers

• Diagnostic Camera Hand Pieces

Functional Applications Covered:

• Pathological Imaging

• Intra-operative Imaging

• Ultrasound Devices

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Computed Tomography

End Users Covered:

• Research Laboratories

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

