Cosmetic Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market is expected to reach $85.61 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cosmetic Packaging Market include Albea SA, Amcor PLC, AptarGroup Inc, Cosmopak Ltd, DS Smith PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging LP, HCP Packaging Co. Ltd, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd, Quadpack Industries SA, Raepak Ltd, Rieke Corporation, RPC Group PLC (Berry Global Group), and Silgan Holdings Inc.

Role of cosmetic packaging in the marketing of cosmetic products and rising penetration of cosmetics in the developing economies are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, Fluctuating raw material prices are hampering the market growth.

Cosmetic Packaging is mainly used to increase the appearance of the product and intended to improve brand perception for triggering impulsive buying in the general population. In many cases, packaging can influence consumer purchasing choices and increase the sale of the product. Packaging has a huge application in preserving the brand image and quality of the products.

Based on the material, the Plastics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its low cost, lightweight, flexibility, durability, and other factors. Plastics are a material of choice for manufacturing shatterproof and “no-spill” bottles, jars, tubes, caps, and closures for personal care products. Furthermore, the most common type of plastic used for cosmetic containers is PP plastics.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. An increase in demand for cosmetic products in emerging economies, as well as a boost in consumer awareness drives the investments of manufacturers to develop unique & innovative packaging solutions. This, in turn, increases the demand for cosmetic products, and is further expected to boost the demand for packaging in this region.

Types Covered:

• Aerosol Cans

• Ampoules

• Blister & Strip Packs

• Bottles

• Caps & Closures

• Containers

• Corrugated Boxes

• Droppers

• Flexible Plastics

• Folding Cartons

• Jars

• Metal Containers

• Pen Types

• Pouches

• Pumps & Dispensers

• Roller Balls

• Sachets

• Sticks

• Tubes

Materials Covered:

• Flexible Plastic Packaging

• Glass

• Metal

• Paper-Based

• Plastics

Capacities Covered:

• < 50 ml

• 50 – 100 ml

• 100 – 150 ml

• 150 – 200 ml

• > 200 ml

Applications Covered:

• Color Cosmetic

• Deodorants

• Fragrance & Perfume

• Hair Care

• Make-up

• Men’s Grooming

• Nail Care

• Oral Care

• Perfumes and Fragrances

• Skin Care

• Sun Care

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

