Melamine – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Melamine Market is expected to reach $2,551.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Melamine Market include OCI N.V., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Cornerstone Chemical Company, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S.A. (ZAP), Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL), Qatar Melamine Company (QMC), Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Haohua Junhua Group Co. Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd, Sichuan Golden Elephant Chemical Co. Ltd, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy, and Shandong Liaocheng.

The strong demand from the construction industry is the major factor propelling market growth. However, growing customer concerns about formaldehyde discharge from melamine-based molding composites is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/melamine-market/request-sample

Melamine is a white crystalline material that exists for the family of heterocyclic organic compounds. It contains 66% nitrogen by mass. Melamine is merged with formaldehyde to manufacture melamine-formaldehyde resins by condensation polymerization. Melamine formaldehyde resins or melamine resins are hard, glossy, strong, and display strong resistance to moisture, heat, stain, and wear.

Based on the form, the melamine resin segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is used in an extensive range of applications to avoid water contact with the product. These are hard, abrasion-resistant, rigid materials. The product has strong resistance against creep and possesses tremendous dimensional stability. The superior electrical resistance and self-extinguishing properties of the product enhance the overall quality, thereby improving the demand.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/melamine-market

By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the huge concentration of laminates & adhesives. China is the leading market in this region and is likely to influence the market due to increasing infrastructure growth and favorable regulations supporting industrial development.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/melamine-market

Forms Covered:

• Melamine Foams

• Melamine Resin

Types Covered:

• Particle Size: 99% < 40 Microns

• Particle Size: 99% < 60 Microns

• Particle Size: 99% < 180 Microns

• Particle Size: 99% < 350 Microns

Applications Covered:

• Molding Compounds

• Paints and Coatings

• Wood Adhesives & Sealants

• Laminates

• Surface Coatings

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Building & Construction

• Chemical

• Automotive

• Textile

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com