Linear Actuators – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Linear Actuators Market is expected to reach $3.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Linear Actuators Market include Duff-Norton, Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation, Tusk Direct, Inc., Altra Industrial Motion, Rollon India Pvt. Ltd., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Helix Linear Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Fabco-Air, Inc., Del-Tron Precision, Inc., BEI Kimco Magnetics, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Actuonix Motion Devices, Tolomatic, Inc., and Burr Engineering & Development Company.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing automation in the manufacturing industry, rising number of factories, and rapid urbanization. However, early wear and tear of the linear actuator is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A linear actuator creates motion in a straight line and it is used in industrial machinery, computer peripherals, valves and dampers, among others. Linear actuators have various benefits such as the simple design with minimal moving parts. It is self-contained and can achieve great speeds.

By operation mechanism, the electric/electro-mechanical actuators segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it provides high accuracy, high speed, and high reliability.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from various end-user industries along with the presence of several prominent players in this region.

Operation Mechanisms Covered:

• Pneumatic

• Piezoelectric

• Mechanical

• Hydraulic

• Electric/Electro-Mechanical Actuators

End Users Covered:

• Water & Wastewater Management

• Agriculture

• Power

• Oil & Gas

• Military

• IT/Semiconductor

• General Industries

• Furniture

• Energy and Mining

• Automotive

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Medical/Healthcare

• Steel

• Aerospace and Defense

• Construction

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

