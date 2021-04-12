Energy Harvesting System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Some of the key players profiled in the Energy Harvesting System Market include ABB, Analog Devices, Inc, Bionic Power Inc, Cymbet, EnOcean GmbH , FUJITSU, Honeywell International Inc, MAHLE GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc, O-Flexx Technologies GmbH, Powercast Corp, Schneider Electric, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Voltree Power, Inc.

Increasing adoption of wireless sensor networks equipped with energy harvesting system, and Rising interest for safe, power-efficient, and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance are the major elements fueling the growth of the market. However, the limitations of remotely installed networking modules likely to restrain the market growth.

Energy harvesting systems are equipment used to harness energy from external sources such as solar, thermal, wind, salinity gradients, and kinetic energy, to store the obtained energy for a period of time and condition it into a form that can be used later.

Based on the Application, the building & home automation segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless sensor networking for control systems and home automation.

By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the favorable government policies across the region. In addition, the European Commission is supporting by offering incentives and investing in R&D of EHS and storage units, thereby propelling the regional market growth.

Technologies Covered:

• Vibration Energy Harvesting

• Thermal Energy Harvesting

• Light Energy Harvesting

• Kinetic Energy Harvesting

• Electromagnetic/Radio Frequency (RF) Energy Harvesting

Components Covered:

• Power Management Integrated Circuit

• Secondary Batteries

• Transducers

Energy Sources Covered:

• Radiation

• Nuclear

• Thermal

• Magnetic

• Electric

• Gravitational

• Chemical

• Mechanical

Sensors Covered:

• Humidity

• Infrared (IR)

• Temperature

• Pressure

Applications Covered:

• Automotive

• Bicycle Dynamo

• Building & Home Automation

• Industrial

• Military And Aerospace

• Retail and Advertisement

• Security

• Transportation

• Healthcare and Research Labs

• Wireless Sensor Network

• Consumer Electronics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

