Ultraviolet Analyzer – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ultraviolet Analyzer Market is expected to reach $1.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Ultraviolet Analyzer Market include Horiba, Teledyne, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Servomex, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Vasthi Instruments, Ametek, Emerson, ABB, Agilent Technologies, Hitachi High-Technologies, Halma, Xylem, Aeroqual, Green Water Technologies, Realtech, Envirotech Instruments, Atlantium Technologies Ltd., and Advance Uv Systems.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rise in demand for environmental protection, stringent environmental standards and regulations, increase in demand for physical disinfection using ultraviolet (UV) analyzer technology, growing adoption across the food and beverages industry vertical, and rising positioning of smart grid. However, high acquisition and maintenance cost is likely to hamper the market.

Ultraviolet analyzer is a radiant energy (optical) analyzer that uses ultraviolet region of the electromagnetic radiation spectrum, with the consisting wavelengths ranging from 100 to 400 microns. Additionally, it is a technique used in the ultraviolet, infrared, X-ray and similar regions. Apart from it, ultraviolet analyzer usually surveys all the wavelengths in the ultraviolet or infrared radiation region. Furthermore, Ultraviolet (UV) analyzer is an instrument for continuous on-line measurement using the same cell length modulation method, as its predecessor UV400G. Beside it, ultraviolet analyzer provides improved operability through a wide measuring range and high reliability, touch screen interface, and excellent maintainability.

By device type, the online segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Ultraviolet analyzers are process analytical instruments designed for measurement of components in emission monitoring processes of refineries, power generation plants, food & beverages industry, and chemicals industry, among others. Many industries prefer online ultraviolet analyzers as they can be used for continuous emission monitoring of components in gas and liquid applications. Many of these analyzers offer advantages such as continuous or faster analysis and low purchase, operating, and maintenance costs.

On the basis of geography, North America has been a significant contributor to the growth of the overall ultraviolet analyzer market as this region is the favourable economic conditions in the US and concerns pertaining to greenhouse gases, pollution, and environment have prompted process-driven sectors as well as manufacturing companies to deploy instruments for emission monitoring, and air quality monitoring at their plant locations. These factors are driving the growth of the ultraviolet analyzer market in this region.

Device Types Covered:

• Field

• Online

Treatment Types Covered:

• Gas

• Liquid

Types Covered:

• Darkroom UV Analyzer

• Photographic UV Analyzer

• Three-Purpose UV Analyzer

Applications Covered:

• Non-water Treatment

• Water Treatment

• Food & Beverage Disinfection

• DNA Fingerprinting Analysis

• PCR Product Detection

• Electrophoresis Analysis and Detection

• Paper Layer Analysis

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Semiconductor

• Food & Beverages

• Chemical

• Oil and Gas

• Agriculture

• Pharmaceuticals

• Life Sciences

• Energy & Power

• Environmental

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

