Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market is expected to reach $8.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market include Lavacast, AmTech International, Euroseals (PTY) LTD, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, Tilton Engineering, Skyway Precision, Inc, Schaeffler AG, Platinum Driveline, LMB, JMT Auto Limited, EXEDY Globalparts, AMS Automotive, Linamar Corporation, and AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Increase in disposable income, rise in the production of vehicles and stringent government rules for the emission and noise control in the vehicles are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, cost and low life are hampering the growth of the market.

An automotive dual mass flywheel is a mechanical device that provides energy to the system continuously. Automotive dual mass flywheels are made of diverse metals such as cast iron, maraging steel, and aluminium alloy to withstand drastic temperature and high strain situations as the amount of heat generated are significantly high in the drivetrain and engine assembly.

Based on the transmission type, the automatic segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for vehicle automation and ongoing development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to high volume production of vehicles, growing demand from the transport and energy storage sectors and large consumer base in the region.

Transmission Types Covered:

• Semi-Automatic

• Manual

• Automatic

Materials Covered:

• Maraging Steel

• Cast Iron

• Aluminium Alloy

Engine Displacements Covered:

• <1.5L

• 1.5-2.5L

• >2.5L

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Applications Covered:

• SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle)

• Hatchback

• Sedan

Products Covered:

• Three-phase Bent Spring

• Two-phase Bent Springs in Parallel

• One-phase Bent Springs in Parallel

• Individual Bent Spring

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

