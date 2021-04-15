Electronic Adhesives – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electronic Adhesives Market is expected to reach $6.58 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Electronic Adhesives Market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals Company Limited, 3M Company, The Dow Chemicals Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LG Chemical Limited, BASF SE, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Meridian Adhesives Group, Kyocera Chemical Corporation, Indium Corporation, Alent PLC, H.B. Fuller Company, Mitsui Chemicals, and Tesa SE.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for waterproof wearables, automation of electronic devices, and the introduction of 5G infrastructures. However, volatility in raw material prices is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

An adhesive is a substance that acts as a binder between two surfaces and resists their separation. Electronic adhesives are a part of the electronic components used in the manufacture and assembly of electronic products. It is used for circuit protection and various electronic assembly applications. These adhesives can also be used as coatings to protect the circuit board from damaging environmental factors such as corrosion, temperature variations, and moisture.

By product, the electrically conductive adhesives (ECAs) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they provide better efficiency and are more cost-effective.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing use of electronic adhesives in various end-use industries.

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Solid

• Paste

Resin Types Covered:

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Acrylic

• Silicone

• Epoxy

• Other Resin Types

Products Covered:

• Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives

• Isotropic Conductive Adhesives

• Non-Conductive Adhesives

• Electrically Conductive Adhesives (ECAs)

• Thermally Conductive Adhesives

• Ultra-Violet Curing

• Other Products

Filler Materials Covered:

• Silver Fillers

• Copper Fillers

• Carbon Fillers

Applications Covered:

• Potting and Encapsulation

• Conformal Coatings

• Printed Circuit Board (PCBs)

• Semiconductor & IC

• Tablet

• Soldering

• Sealing

• Chip Bonding

• Constructional

• Wire Tacking

• Surface Mounting (SMT) Adhesive

• Thermal Management

• Underfills

• Structural Adhesive

• Liquid Encapsulant

• Optical Adhesive

End Users Covered:

• Analytical & Measurement Instruments

• Mobiles and Telecommunication Devices

• Commercial Aviation/Aerospace Electronics

• IT Hardware

• Desktops and Networks

• Televisions

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Defence

• Automotive Electronics

• Industrial

• Computers & Servers

• Home Appliances

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

