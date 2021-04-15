Triple Offset Butterfly Valve – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market is expected to reach $4.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market include ADAMS Armature GmBH, Cameron, Emerson, L&T Valves, The Weir Group, Bray International, Hobbs Valve, Pentair Valves & Controls, JC Valves, Velan, Dembla Valves Ltd, CRANE ChemPharma Energy, OHL Gutermuth Industrial Valves GmbH, Value Valves CO., LTD, and ARI Valve Corp.

Growing demand for energy and power generation and high-pressure handling capacity are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of common standards and policies, and high fabrication cost are hampering the market growth.

Triple offset butterfly valves also known as eccentric valves and are used in various industries, such as oil & gas industry, and power plants, among others. Initially, triple offset butterfly valves were designed for water shut-off applications, but due to its enhanced design and ability to work in harsh environments, it resulted to be used for different applications in different industries. Triple offset butterfly valves have similar components as of concentric butterfly valves. Triple offset butterfly valves have metal-to-metal configuration and owing to this they can achieve zero leakage. Triple offset butterfly valves have no cavity which prevents the build-up of solids. Low cost coupled with bi-directional zero leakage closure with the metal seat, opens the path for the use of triple offset butterfly valves in various applications.

Based on the material, the stainless steel segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for high-quality triple offset butterfly valves in food & beverages and chemical industries to mitigate the threat of contamination in critical processes, such as water and steam handling.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the dense population and increasing per capita income, along with large-scale industrialization and rapid urbanization. These are the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Asia consists of a few fast-growing economies, such as China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. Owing to the increasing urban population in the region, there is a high demand for new and improved wastewater treatment systems.

Product Types Covered:

• Forging

• Casting

Sizes Covered:

• Up to 10”

• >10”–25”

• >25”–50”

• >50”

Materials Covered:

• Stainless Steel

• Carbon Steel

• Alloy Based

• Brass

• Bronze

• Cast Iron

• Cryogenic

End Users Covered:

• Building & Construction

• Chemicals

• Energy & Power

• Food & Beverages

• Metals & Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Petrochemical

• Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

• Pulp & Paper

• Steel Mills

• Sugar Mills

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

