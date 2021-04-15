Automotive Air Purifier – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive Air Purifier Market is expected to reach $3540.44 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Air Purifier Market include Eureka Forbes, Xiaomi, Toyota Boshoku, Freudenberg Group, Ecomventures, Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology, Denso, Bosch, 3M, Mahle, Mann+Hummel, Sharp Corp., Honeywell, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Panasonic.

Increase the command for fresh and toxin free compartment and raising the quality of air are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as high level of maintenance is hampering the market growth.

Automotive air purifiers are designed for cleaning the air and purifying the bad odor which present inside the car. The most important use of air purifier is to create the air healthy and clean. They are particularly helpful for the people who suffer from asthma or allergies. However the filter removes most of the dust particles and impurities from the air including pollen, spores, and mold.

Based on the technology, the active carbon system segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth as these air purifiers are more efficient than other systems in terms of removing cabin air pollution. The capability of activated carbon system to absorb vapour contaminants as well as chemicals is anticipated to impel the growth of the segment. The high-efficiency particulate arrestor segment is projected to grow steadily in the future.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to presence of a large number of automobile manufacturers in the countries in this region is a key factor projected to impel the growth of the Europe market. Growing demand for passenger vehicles in the region is another factor pouring the growth of the automotive air purifier market.

Types Covered:

• Hybrid

• Ionizers & Ozone Generator

• Purifier

• Electrostatic Filter

• UV Air Light Filter

• Built-in/Cabin Air Filters

• Standalone/Counter-Top Car Air Purifiers

Technologies Covered:

• High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

• Ionic Filter

• Photocatalytic

• Active Carbon System

Vehicle Classes Covered:

• Economy Priced Vehicle

• Luxury Vehicles

• Mid-Priced Vehicle

• Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Heavy Duty Vehicle

• Passenger Car (PC)

• Commercial Vehicle

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket New Sales

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Aftermarket Replacement Sales

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

