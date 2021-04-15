Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market is expected to reach $420.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market include Alfa Laval AB, ATG UV Technology, Headway Technology Co., Ltd., Trojan Marinex, GenSys GmbH, Damen Shipyards Group, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Wärtsilä Corporation, GEA Group, Hitachi, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Siemens, Coldharbour Marine Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Veolia Environnement S.A., Ferrate Treatment Technologies, LLC, and Auramarine Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growth in the size of shipping industry trade volume, rising government initiatives in line with the international maritime organization (IMO) regulations, increasing demand to optimize the utilization of resources, growing awareness about the benefits of water treatment and increasing demand for clean drinking water. However, the high cost of physical treatment systems and inclination for mechanical and chemical treatments are limiting the growth of the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market.

Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) is an emerging technology that is designed to eradicate and destroy microorganisms such as algae, bacteria, and zooplankton from ballast water. The purpose of BWTS is to minimize the transfer of non-indigenous harmful pathogens and aquatic organisms from one place to another through the ship’s ballast water system. Invasive marine species are a threat to the oceans and their impact to the environment is irreversible. The system consists of ballast water pipes, tanks, pumps, and related valve parts. Ballast water is mainly carried by the ships to maintain stability and seaworthiness, when the ships are not carrying cargo.

By technology, the physical segment has emerged as the most efficient technology for ballast water treatment as it offers ease of operation and high efficiency over other treatment methods. Physical disinfection helps in removing or deactivating the microorganisms from the ballast water without adding any toxic substance to it. Also, the methods used in physical disinfection allow easy installation, operation, and maintenance. This method is extensively implemented across the globe to treat ballast water, and it is most effective against a wide range of organisms, such as marine worm larvae, juvenile barnacles, juvenile bivalves, flatworms, and diatoms.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is the key region of the market, due to increasing demand for clean drinking water and increase in trade of building & infrastructure materials automotive machinery & equipment, food & beverages, cosmetics, medical & healthcare, and mining equipment. This region remains a key growth market for BWTS with an increase in ocean freight volumes from various countries such as China, India, and South Korea to other parts of the world. It is anticipated that growth in the ocean freight over the coming years, will result in the higher adoption of Marine Environmental Protection program, which in turn will spur market growth. Growing number of containers ships & tankers along with strong trade volume in the region is further adding to the regional growth.

Types Covered:

• High Ballast Dependent Vessels

• Low Ballast Dependent Vessels

• Reefer Ship

• Multi-purpose Vessels

Technologies Covered:

• Mechanical Method

• Physical Disinfection

• Chemical Method

Tank Capacities Covered:

• Greater than 5,000m3

• 1,500-5,000m3

• Less than 1,500m3

Services Covered:

• Performance Measurement

• Manufacturing, Installation and Calibration

• Recommissioning

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Applications Covered:

• Portable

• Stationary

• Modify Ship

• New Build Ship

End Users Covered:

• Military

• Marine

• Residential

• Non-residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

