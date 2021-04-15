Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market include L-3 Link Simulation & Training, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Multi Pilot Simulations BV, ELITE Simulation Solutions AG, CAE Inc., FlightSafety International, FLYIT Simulators Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Thales SA, TRU Simulation + Training Inc., SIMCOM Aviation Training FRASCA International, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and The Boeing Company.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increased use of virtual training methods, increasing demand for new commercial aircraft, growing demand for trained pilots in the aviation industry, and rising investments in human space exploration programs. However, lack of simulators for complex systems is likely to hamper the market.

Flight simulators artificially recreate the environment for pilot training purposes. They not only deliver the knowledge of flying, but also provide the pilot experience of reacting under emergency situations. Aircraft flight simulators expose commercial aircraft as well as business jet pilots to real-time situations, such as bad weather, loss of electronics, incidents, like tire blowouts on landing and hydraulic failures. There are two types of training, namely, initial training for new pilots and recurrent training for existing pilots.

By type, the full flight simulator (FFS) segment is expected to grow at the significant rate over the forecast period. The full flight simulator is generally equipped with a motion actuator that replicates flight movement, offering real-life-like experience inside the simulator, which will allow complete training experience to the trainees in the space and aviation industries. Currently, the new and advanced FFS are being integrated with new technologies, like virtual reality, to improve the efficiency of training the pilots.

On the basis of geography, the increasing passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region is propelling the procurement of new aircraft by the airlines and aircraft operators in the region. Major airlines in the region, like China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Air China, Indigo, Korean Air, and All Nippon Airways, have huge aircraft orders, which are planned to be delivered during the forecast period. Also, major countries in the region are accelerating their human space exploration programs.

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Rotary-wing Aircraft Simulators

• Fixed-wing Aircraft Simulators

• Wide Body Aircrafts

• Regional Jets

• Narrow Body/Single Aisle

Types Covered:

• Flight Training Devices (FTD)

• Full Flight Simulator (FFS)

• Fixed Base Simulator (FBS)

• Flight Simulation Training Devices (FSTD)

Applications Covered:

• Space

• Commercial Aviation

• Defense

• Manoeuvre

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Distributor

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

