Active Noise and Vibration Control System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Active Noise and Vibration Control System Market is expected to reach $4.39 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Active Noise and Vibration Control System Market include Honeywell, Moog Inc, Parker Hannifin, Bosch General Aviation Technology GmbH, Supashock Advanced Technologies, Trelleborg AB, Hutchinson SA, Ois Aerospace, Creo Dynamics AB, Lord Corporation, Vicoda GmbH, Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC, Terma A/S, Fabreeka, and Wolfe Aviation.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing aviation passenger traffic, improved pilot and cabin crew performance, and need for enhanced passenger comfort. However, component reliability issues are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

The active noise controls systems are used to reduce the unwanted noise in an aircraft. The active noise can be reduced by designing sound specific aircraft interiors. The vibration control systems can minimize the internal vibrations caused in an aircraft. The active noise and vibration control (ANVC) systems will enhance passenger comfort during the flight.

By component, the software segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of digital active noise and vibration control systems.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rise in aircraft deliveries in the region along with increasing investments in the development of general aviation.

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Platforms Covered:

• Military

• Commercial

Applications Covered:

• Noise

• Vibration

End Users Covered:

• Railway

• Defence

• Aerospace

• General Industries

Price Tiers Covered:

• Low-End

• Mid-Range

• High-End

Devices Covered:

• Cameras and Camcorders

• Gaming Consoles

• Personal Computers & Tablet Computers

• Mobile Phones

• Players & TVs

• Automotive Systems

Types Covered:

• Standard Automotive

• Standard with Ethernet

• Standard

• High Speed with Ethernet

• High Speed

System Types Covered:

• Active Noise Control System

• Active Vibration Control System

• Integrated Control System

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

