Biofungicides – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Biofungicides Market is expected to reach $5.13 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Biofungicides Market include Agri Life, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bioworks Inc, Certis, De Sangosse Ltd, FMC Corporation, International Pannacea Ltd, IsAgro USA, Koppert Biological Systems, Lallemand, Marrone BioInnovations, Seipasa, Syngenta AG and The Stockton Group.

Growing demand for food safety and increasing R&D and partnerships among the market players are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness of bio inputs is restraining the market growth.

Biofungicides refers to living organisms that are utilized to control the activity of plant pathogenic fungi and bacteria. Its idea depends upon observations of natural procedures where beneficial microorganisms, normally isolated from soil, hinder the activity of plant pathogens. These microorganisms produce a wide range of antibiotic substances and parasitize other fungi, etc.

Based on mode of application, the soil treatment segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is widely adopted due to the innovations in soil treatment strategies. Also, a majority of the infections occur in the soil and root area of the plant, which delays the plant growth and leads to its death due to which farmers adopt these solutions to ensure a healthy crop yield.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rise in the demand for organic food and adoption of modern farming techniques. U.S. is a key country for the market growth in the region.

Formations Covered:

• Liquid

• Dry

Forms Covered:

• Aqueous Solution

• Granules

• Wettable Powder

Types Covered:

• Biochemical

• Botanical

• Microbial Species

• Plant Incorporated Protectants

Crop Types Covered:

• Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Turf & Ornamentals

Species Covered:

• Bacillus

• Pseudomonas

• Streptomyces

• Trichoderma

• Other Species

Mode of Applications Covered:

• Soil Treatment

• Seed Treatment

• Foliar Spray

• Other Modes of Application

Products Covered:

• BioFungicides

• Biopesticides

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

