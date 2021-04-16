Non-Protein Nitrogen – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Market is expected to reach $1.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Non-Protein Nitrogen Market include ADM Animal Nutrition, Alltech Inc, Antonio Tarazona Sl, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Borealis Ag, CF Industries Holdings Inc, EuroChem, Fertiberia Sa, Incitec Pivot Limited, Kemin Industries Inc, Nutrien Ltd, Petrleo Brasileiro S A, Skw Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz Gmbh, The Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc and Yara International Asa.

Growth in dairy industry and rising cattle population are the major factors driving the market growth. However, strict government rules & regulations are restraining the market growth.

In animal nutrition, non-protein nitrogen is a term used to refer to components like ammonia, and urea, which are not proteins but have the potential to be converted into proteins. They are sources of nitrogen that are not a part of polypeptides. They can be converted into proteins by the microbial action in the stomach of ruminants and hence are used as ingredients in livestock feeds for ruminants.

Based on type, the urea segment is likely to have a huge demand as it acts as a readily available soluble carbohydrate source and provides the dietary energy needed by the rumen microflora to convert NPN sources to microbial protein.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for animal products, growth in dairy industry and ease of availability.

Livestock’s Covered:

• Beef Cattle

• Dairy Cattle

• Non-Ruminants

• Sheep & Goat

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Pellet

• Dry

Types Covered:

• Ammonia

• Biuret

• Urea

• Other Types

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

