Industrial Starch – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Industrial Starch Market is expected to reach $170.14 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Starch Market include Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Royal Cosun, Chr. Hansen A/S, Manildra Group, Karandikars Cashell Private Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, GreenTech Industries Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, EVEREST STARCH (IND) PVT.LTD., Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd., Roquette Frères, Altia Industrial Services, Tereos Group, and Grain Processing Corporation.

The rapid growth of food and food processing applications, several functionalities of starch in various end-users, and growth in demand for convenience food are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the raw material prices and the use of resin glue as an alternative for starch in paper and textile industry are hampering the growth of the market.

Starch is a carbohydrate extracted from agricultural raw materials, which finds applications in literally thousands of everyday food and non-food products. Starch is an integral part of adhesive formulations and is used in a wide range of industrial applications. Industrial starch is derived from various natural sources.

Based on the form, the liquid segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the wide use of sweeteners in the liquid form in many applications due to their functionalities such as thickening, bulking, and stabilizing.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of starch, its derivatives, and sweeteners in various applications in emerging Asian markets such as China and India.

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Types Covered:

• Native

• Modified Starch

• Starch Derivatives and Sweeteners

Functions Covered:

• Thickening

• Sizing

• Emulsifying

• Moisture Retention

• Gelling Agent

• Film Forming Agents

• Coating

• Binding

• Texturizing

• Stabilizing

Product Types Covered:

• Unmodified Starch

• Oxidized Starch

• Ethylated Starch

• Cationic Starch

• Acid Modified Starch

Sources Covered:

• Wheat

• Rice

• Potato

• Corn

• Cassava

Applications Covered:

• Papermaking

• Construction

• Packaging

• Multiwall Bag

• Biofuel and Biomaterial

• Liquid Detergents

• Corrugating

• Mining/ Drilling

• Building Materials

• Paper Coating

• Food & Beverage

• Textile

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Cosmetics

• Animal Feed

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

