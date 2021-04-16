Interactive Whiteboard – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Interactive Whiteboard Market is expected to reach $3.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in interactive whiteboard market include Hitachi, Panasonic, LG Display, BenQ Corporation, Boxlight Corporation, Samsung Electronics, NEC Display, Computek International, MTC Technologies , Google Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Alphabet, Microsoft, Dell, Smart Technologies ULC, InFocus Corporation, Promethean Limited, Egan Teamboard Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, and Guangzhou Vision Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (CVTE).

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising adoption of advanced learning methods, increasing trend of gamification in education and corporate sectors, growing trend of e-learning and digital classrooms, and increased funding from the governments of different countries to incorporate IWBs across various end users. However, high cost of IWBs and lack of skilled professionals are likely to hamper the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/interactive-whiteboard-market/request-sample

The Interactive Whiteboard (IWBs) is the type of large interactive display used to serve the purpose of displaying the computer images on to the board by using a digital projector. The IWBs are designed in a manner to be connected to the digital projector and computer and generally a wall-mounted floor stand. It provides an engaging, adaptive, and user-friendly learning experience with the improved understandings. It is widely finding its application in the educational and research institutes, corporate and government sectors, and several other industries.

By screen size, IWBs with screen sizes ranging from 70”–90” is expected to have lucrative growth of the total market. The demand for IWBs with a display screen size ranging 70”–90” is largely driven by educational institutes and government and corporate offices where they are essentially used in training sessions and business meetings. Classroom teaching usually involves a group of students (an average of 30 students in a class), and IWBs with a screen size of 70”–90” are found to be the most suitable to make the content (notes from the teacher or content from a textbook) visible to the entire class.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/interactive-whiteboard-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of key players. E-learning initiatives in emerging economies such as Japan and India have resulted in an increased demand for interactive whiteboard. Furthermore, trend such as a number of government initiatives focused on integrating classrooms with various technologies to facilitate easy learning of students is anticipated to drive the demand for IWBs in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/interactive-whiteboard-market

Form Factors Covered:

• Portable

• Fixed

Technologies Covered:

• Electromagnetic Pen

• Capacitive

• Infrared Digitizing Technology

• Resistive Membrane

• Digital Vision Touch (DViT) technology

• Other Technologies

Projection Techniques Covered:

• Rear Projection

• Front Projection

Types Covered:

• EM Boards

• Infrared (IR) Boards

• Interactive Ceramic Board

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Education

• Corporate Sector

• Media and entertainment

• Government

• Business

• Household Field

• Healthcare Sector

• Defence & Military

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Screen Sizes Covered:

• Above 90”

• 70” to 90”

• Up to 69”

Distribution Channels Covered:

• E-Commerce

• Retail

Size Covered:

• Small

• Medium-sized

• Large

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com