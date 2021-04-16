Flexographic Printing Machine – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market is expected to reach $2,877.84 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Flexographic Printing Machine Market include Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Lohia Corp Limited, Nilpeter, KBA-Flexotecnica S.p.A., Rotatek, Mark Andy, WINDMOELLER HOELSCHER, Taiyo Kikai, Comexi, Weifang Donghang, PCMC, UTECO, BOBST, XI’AN AEROSPACE-HUAYANG, and Ekofa.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand for packaging and growing popularity of advertisement boards. However, the requirement of high initial capital is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Flexography printing is a technique which utilizes a flexible relief plate. It can be viewed as a modern version of letterpress which can be used for printing on almost any type of substrate. It is broadly used for printing on the non-porous substrates required for various types of food packaging.

By end-user, the food & beverage segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the high requirement of packaging solutions.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing e-commerce industry and logistic sector in the region.

Materials Covered:

• Corrugated Cardboard

• Paper

• Metallic Films

• Polyethylene

• Transparency Films

Types Covered:

• Common Impression Cylinder Press

• Stack Press

• In-line Press

• Сеntrаl Іmрrеѕѕіоn Туре

• Unіt-tуре Масhіnе

Products Covered:

• Medium Speed

• High Speed

Technologies Covered:

• Automatic

• Semi-automatic

Applications Covered:

• Packaging

• Office and Admin Uses

• Industrial Applications

• Print Media

• Label and Tags

• Plastic Bags

End Users Covered:

• Food & Beverage

• Consumer Electronics

• Pharmaceutical

• Logistics

• Cosmetics

• Shipping Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

