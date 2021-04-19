Foam Trays – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Foam Trays Market is expected to reach $4.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in foam trays market include Cascades Inc, Groupe Guillin SA, Sealed Air Corporation, Pactiv LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc., Sirap Group, DuPont, Novipax, Reynolds Group Holdings, Tekni-Plex, Dart Container Corporation, Placon Corporation Inc., D&W Fine Pack LLC, Coveris Holdings S.A., Genpak LLC, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., and Ecopax, LLC.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rise in demand for cost effective foam trays, increase in concerns regarding food safety, and rising trend of take-away systems in restaurants and busy lifestyles. However, non-biodegradable nature of foam is restraining the foam trays market. On the other hand, the increasing demand for small-sized and single-serving packs is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the Foam trays market during the forecast period.

Foam trays are primarily used in food packaging applications. They help prevent liquids from leaking in packaged food and beverages. Foam trays are ideal for usage for fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry. These trays are usually made from polystyrene, which is highly compact foam. Foam trays are available in various shape and sizes. These trays are also employed in various other applications such as food service, meat packaging, test tube holders, and small tools packaging. Foam trays protect the food from chemical, biological, and physical hazards.

By application, food packaging was the largest contributor in global foam trays market, due to wide application of foam trays in different packaging industry and increase in demand for disposable trays in food services and take-away restaurants. Foam trays are primarily used for food packaging. The low cost and requirement-based customization of foam trays have increased their application in the food packaging sector. Also, the expansion of multi-national food chains into the emerging markets is also raising the demand for foam trays. Considering these factors, food packaging is anticipated to remain the significant segment in foam trays market during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to witness the significant market growth during the forecast period, due to development in industrialization in this region and growth in food and pharmaceuticals industries. Moreover, U.S is leading in terms of consumption as trend of packed food amongst the population owing to the busy life schedule is fuelling the global foam trays market.

Materials Covered:

• Polyester

• Polystyrene

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Other Materials

Applications Covered:

• Food Packaging

• Pharmaceuticals

• Industrial Packaging

• Restaurant

• Hotel

• Home

• Other Applications

Types Covered:

• Non-disposable

• Disposable

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

