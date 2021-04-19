Multirotor Drones – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Multirotor Drones Market is expected to reach $8.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in multirotor drones market include Aibotix, 3D Robotics-Drone & UAV Technology, Coptercam, Aerovironment, DJI Innovations, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology (MMC), Draganfly Innovations, Microdrones GmbH, Aeryon Labs, Cyberhawk Innovations, Multirotor service-drone, GmbH, Parrot SA, and Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing need for quick access to mission critical locations, increasing use of UAVs in the military and law enforcement applications, and technological advancements to improve working of multirotor drone. However, declining defense budgets and lack of skilled and trained pilots are expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, growing demand of drones from the business and commerciafl sectors could bring new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

A multirotor drone or a rotorcraft is unmanned aerial systems with more than two motors. These drones are much simpler to operate and such simplicity of operation encourages users to prefer it over other forms of drone. multirotor drone is controlled by changing the relative speed of the rotor and adjusting the thrust produced by each of the rotor. They are used for photography as they provide accurate areal work.

By application, law enforcement segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing use of multirotor drone for security, surveillance in law enforcement is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific multi-rotor drones market is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing military budget and upgradation law enforcement agencies and increasing use of multirotor drones for agriculture, environmental surveillance, sports coverage, areal shooting are factors supporting growth of the target market in this region. Moreover, high investment in research and development sector in emerging economies such as China and India has given boost to the market of multi-cotor drones in Asia Pacific region.

Types Covered:

• Quadcopter

• Octocopter

• Hexacopter

• Tricopters

Payloads Covered:

• Wireless HD Video Transmission Systems

• Wi-Fi

• Cameras

• Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)

• Electro-Optical/Infra-Red Sensors

• Laser Designators

• Global Positioning System (GPS)/INS

• Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Sensors

• Obstacle Detection Sensors

• Sense & Avoid/Tracking System

• Autopilot

• High Speed Data Communication

Product Types covered:

• Eight Rotor Drone

• Six Rotor Drone

• Four Rotor Drone

• Three Rotor Drone

• Multi Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

• Fixed wing UAV

• Unmanned Helicopter

Applications Covered:

• Aerial Photography/Videography

• Business & Commerce

• Agriculture

• Law Enforcement

• Environmental Research

• Product Delivery

• Aviation

• Search and Rescue

• Marine Mission

• Survey and Mapping

• Hobbyist

• Precision Farming

• Inspection and Monitoring

• Real State Photography

• Surveillance

• Payload Carrying

• Bird Control

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Defense & Security

• Shops

• Industries

• Commercial Places

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Infrastructure and Construction

Price Ranges Covered:

• Professional ($2,000-100,000)

• Prosumer ($1,000-1,999)

• Consumer (<$999)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

