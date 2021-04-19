Aviation Blockchain – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Aviation Blockchain Market is expected to reach $1,792.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2019 to 2027.
Some of the key players profiled in the Aviation Blockchain Market include Zamna Technologies Limited, AVINOC Ltd, Infosys Limited, LeewayHertz, Loyyal, Microsoft Corporation, SITA, TrustaBit, Winding Tree, Aeron Labs, Volantio Inc, Sweetbridge, Inc., Skybuys, Insolar Technologies and Olistics.
While the factors like, increased transparency and traceability, and reduced costs and transactional complexities are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of regulations and general standards is hampering the market growth.
Aviation Blockchain is resistant to conversion of the data. It is an open, distributed ledger that can record connections between two parties economically and in a verifiable and permanent way. For use as a distributed ledger, a blockchain is normally managed by a peer-to-peer network together adhering to a protocol for inter-node communication and validating new blocks. Once recorded, the data in any given block cannot be altered retroactively without alteration of all subsequent blocks, which need consensus of the network majority.
Based on the application, the passenger identity management segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the use of biometrics in the aviation industry for traveller processing offers opportunities to collect data for airlines and airports.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of technology by airlines and airports is one of the main factors impacting the growth rate of this region. The presence of main airports and key industry participants in the region is likely to impel the market.
Functions Covered:
• Transactions
• Record-keeping
Deployments Covered:
• Hybrid
• Private
• Public
Applications Covered:
• Aircraft Maintenance
• Cargo & Baggage Tracking
• Flight & Crew Data Management
• Frequent Flyer Programs
• Passenger Identity Management
• Smart Contracts
• Supply Chain Management
End Users Covered:
• Military Aviation
• Civil & Commercial Aviation
End Markets Covered:
• Airlines
• Airports
• Lessors
• Manufacturers
• MRO Service Providers
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
