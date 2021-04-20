Milling Machine – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Milling Machine Market is expected to reach $134,652.31 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Milling Machine Market include Amera Seiki, Okuma Corporation, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, Haas Automation Inc, Hurco Companies Inc, AMADA CO LTD, DATRON Dynamics Inc, FANUC CORPORATION, Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation, and Shenyang Machine Tool Co.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing demand for customized mass production, industry automation, and increasing demand for computer numerical control (CNC) machines. However, the high installation and maintenance cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Milling machines are multi-purpose machines that are capable of milling different materials. They are versatile machines that can perform a group of functions such as chamfering, turning, gear cutting, drilling, facing, slot cutting, and fillet making. These machines are implemented in metal cutting applications across several industries.

By product type, the horizontal milling machine segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to its growing popularity as it can deliver a better surface finish and an extended tool life.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of various key players coupled with the supportive government initiatives.

Product Types Covered:

• Fixed Bed Milling Machine

• Horizontal Milling Machine

• Vertical Milling Machine

• Planner Milling Machine

• Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Milling Machine

Types Covered:

• Semi-Automatic

• Manual

• Automatic

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Offline

• Online

Applications Covered:

• Transport Machinery

• Precision Engineering

• General Machinery

• Electrical

End Users Covered:

• Construction Equipment

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Power & Energy

• Aerospace & Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

