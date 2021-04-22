Automotive Fuse – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Fuse Market is expected to reach $32.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Fuse Market include Zhenhui, Tianrui, Sensata, AEM Components, Reomax, Pacific Engineering Corporation, Optifuse, Mersen, Littelfuse, Hansor, Fuzetec, Eaton, and Schurter.

Some of the factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing application of high-voltage architecture, increasing demand for vehicle power and battery capacity and increasing vehicle safety & comfort features in mid-segment vehicles. However, the lack of development in the low voltage fuses is hindering the growth of the market.

Automotive fuses are used for protection of electrical wiring, components, circuits, and switches of the vehicles from fluctuating power flows. They are usually used for circuits lower than a direct current of 24 volts but sometimes these are rated for electrical systems with 42 volts in non-automotive electrical systems.

Based on the fuse type, the blade segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the reasons like they are more compact, lighter, durable, and have a simpler structure which is extensively used by the OEMs.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to an increase in production of passenger and commercial vehicles, availability of cheap labour and growing demand for the vehicles.

Fuse Types Covered:

• Semiconductor

• Glass Tube

• Bosch

• Lucas

• Limiter

• Blade

• High Current Fuse

• Cartridge Fuses

• Plug-in Fuses

• Cable Fuses

• Voltage Fuses

Voltages Covered:

• 12 & 24 V

• 24–48 V

• 49–150 V

• 151–300v

• >300 V

Motor Outputs Covered:

• <80 KW

• 80 — 200 kW

• >200 kW

Battery Capacities Covered:

• <30 kWh

• 30–75 kWh

• 75–150 kWh

• >150 kWh

Amperes Covered:

• <40 A

• 40–100 A

• >100 A

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Sport Utility Vehicle (SUVs)

• Passenger Cars

• Mild Hybrid Vehicles (48 V)

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Types Covered:

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Applications Covered:

• Traction Motor Fuse

• PCU Fuse

• Onboard Charger Fuse

• Engine

• Charge Inlet Fuse

• Battery Fuse

• Auxiliary Fuse

End Users Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

