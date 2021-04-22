Lignin – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Lignin Market is expected to reach $8.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Lignin Market include Borregaard, Domsjo Fabriker, Domtar Corporation, Green Agrochem, Ingevity Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials, Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd, Stora Enso, and The Dallas Group Of America Inc.

The growing need for high-quality concrete admixtures and increasing use of lignin in dispersants are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the inclination towards the manufacturing of green buildings and nominal alertness about properties and use of lignin products are hindering the market growth.

Lignin is an extremely complex chemical in nature, only its physical and chemical properties are known and its structure is still unidentified. Lignin is a renewable raw material used in different applications and is available at a reasonable price. It is naturally present in cells and cell walls of all vascular plants. The fiber in food, crunchiness in leafy vegetables and touch of wood comes from lignin. It is accountable for binding cellulose fiber in certain plants and protecting plants from collapsing and grows straight. Due to its organic properties and functions, its demand in various niche applications is constantly rising. Lignin is mainly used as a by-product of the paper industry. Moreover, it is used in the production of an aromatic alcohol, dispersant in concrete additive, animal nutritional food, etc.

Based on the application, the aromatic segment is going to have a lucrative expansion during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for aromatic derivatives such as rubber and nylon from several end-use industries including construction & automotive should encourage product demand in the industry. The rising scarcity of petroleum resources has boosted the efficient production of high volume aromatics such as phenol & phenol derivatives which serve as antioxidants and drilling oil additives.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the surge in demand for concrete admixtures due to the rising construction activities in major countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of lignosulfonates (used in concrete admixtures) is likely to enhance during the estimated period. Furthermore, the growing usage of lignin products in a variety of applications is expected to the impel Asia-Pacific region.

Sources Covered:

• Kraft Pulping

• Sulphite Pulping

• Cellulosic Ethanol

Products Covered:

• Kraft Lignin

• High-Purity Lignin

• Organosolv Lignin

• Low-Purity Lignin

• Lignosulfonate

Downstream Potentials Covered:

• Vanillin

• Carbon Fiber

• Phenol

• Balanced Technology Extended (BTX)

Applications Covered:

• Aromatics

• Dye Stuff

• Macromolecules

• Concrete Additive

• Animal Feed

• Absorbents

• Dispersants

• Phenol and Derivatives

• Plastics/Polymers

• Resins

• Blends

• Activated Carbon

End Users Covered:

• Chemical Processing

• Agriculture

• Oil & Mining

• Metallurgy

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

