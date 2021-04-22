Microirrigation Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Microirrigation Systems Market is expected to reach $21.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Microirrigation Systems Market include The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Lindsay Corporation, EPC Industries Limited, Netafim Limited, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc, and T-L Irrigation.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the market are low-cost irrigation technique and rapid growth in greenhouse vegetable production. However, the high initial investment is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/microirrigation-systems-market/request-sample

Micro-irrigation systems are generally low- or medium-pressure systems that distribute water in the form of sprinkles, spray, mist, drip, and jet. Due to the rise in concerns of water scarcity, micro-irrigation systems prove to be an inventive and efficient solution as compared to conventional irrigation practices. The two major factors that drive the micro-irrigation systems market are an increase in the demand for food and agriculture products and a rise in water supply & storage problem.

Based on the application, the orchard crops and vineyards segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the changing consumer lifestyle and increase in disposable income has accentuated the demand for orchard fruits. Increasing food & beverage industry has further upsurged the demand for several orchard fruits including mango, sweet orange, acid lime and sapota for various consumables. Factors such as low labour needs and continuous ideal moisture conditions for orchard crops root development will fuel product application scope.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/microirrigation-systems-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as China, India, Israel, and Australia produce fruits & vegetables along with an increase in demand from the government to grow forage and turf grasses. With growing awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of using micro-irrigation systems, application on field crops in this region is also rising.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/microirrigation-systems-market

System Types Covered:

• Micro/Mini Sprinkler Irrigation

• Drip Irrigation

• Central Pivot Irrigation

• Lateral Move Irrigation

• Conventional Sprinkler Irrigation

• Traditional Sprinklers

• Bubbler Irrigation

Applications Covered:

• Orchard Crops and Vineyards

• Field Crops

• Plantation Crops

• Turf & Forage Grasses

• Vegetables

• Residential Gardens

• Nursery

• Greenhouse

End Users Covered:

• Landscape

• Industrial Users

• Government

• Farmers

Components Covered:

• Valves & Filters

• Pump

• Mainlines and Submains

• Injection Equipment

• Flowmeters

• Filters

• Drippers

• Polyethylene Tubing

• Pressure Regulators

• Nozzles

• Fittings/Sprinkler Head

• Coupler

• Backflow Preventers

• Pressure Compensators

• Emitters

• System Control Towers

• Micro Spray

Cultivation Technologies Covered:

• Protected Cultivation

• Open Field

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com