Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market is expected to reach $15.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market include Chin Poon Industrial, Unimicron Technology, Tripod Technology, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Nippon Mektron, Meiko Electronics, KCE Electronics, Infineon, Delphi, Amitron, CMK, and Daeduck Electronics.

The growing demand for electric vehicles, increasing demand for vehicles coupled with infotainment systems, and increased incorporation of advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems are the main factors fuelling the expansion of the market. However, increasing consumer preference for BYOD is hampering the growth of the market.

A Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is a board that mainly used to mechanically support and electrically connecting electronic or electrical components utilizing pads, conductive tracks and other features. PCBs consist of printed pathways which connect different components on the PCB, such as transistors, resistors, and integrated circuits. Utilization of PCB in the automotive industry includes management of the engine, entertainment systems, radar, GPS, mirror controls, digital displays and power relays timing systems.

Based on the fuel type, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as BEVs are incorporated with more number of electric components, ECUs, and PCBs in the drive train, interior, and body areas and BEV manufacturers are also adopting advanced technologies to attract more customers.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing production of both passenger and commercial vehicles and the strong presence of key vehicle manufacturers in some countries.

Fuel Types Covered:

• Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (IC –EV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Level of Autonomous Driving’s Covered:

• Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

• Autonomous Vehicles

• Conventional Vehicles

Types Covered:

• Single-Sided PCB

• Multi-Layer PCB

• Double-Sided PCB

• Flexible PCB

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Applications Covered:

• Powertrain Components

• Interior Components

• Infotainment Components

• Engine Control Components

• Body, Comfort and Vehicle Lighting

• Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Basic Safety

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

End Users Covered:

• Mid-Priced Light-Duty Vehicles

• Luxury Light-Duty Vehicles

• Economic Light-Duty Vehicles

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

