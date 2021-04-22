Plant Phenotyping – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Plant Phenotyping Market is expected to reach $470.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Plant Phenotyping Market include BASF SE, PSI (Photon Systems Instruments), LemnaTec GmbH, Phenomix Corporation, Vienna Bio Center Errichtungs GmBH, WPS, Heinz Walz GmbH, Qubit Systems Inc., Phenospex BV, and Keygene N.V.

Rising adoption of automation in the agricultural sector and growing awareness regarding substantial crop production are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and high cost of phenotyping systems are hampering the growth of the market.

Plant phenotyping is a quantitative elucidation of a plant’s physiological, biochemical, ontogenetical, and anatomical properties. Plant traits are being categorized in a high turnout as a result of rapid developments that have taken place in image-analysis and the non-destructive branch of phenotyping. The system incorporates the use of cameras, sensors, and illumination systems to collect the information about weather, soil moisture content, crop water status, water uptake, tissue chemistry, plant architecture, and carbon uptake.

Based on the product, the software segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for image-based plant phenotyping using automated digital cameras. Additionally, the image-based analysis provides high-throughput plant trait data and can be performed within a limited time.

By geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period to the high emphasis on the funding of plant phenotyping experiments from governments and other organizations. Additionally, key players in the plant phenotyping market are located in the European region, which makes it the dominant market with effective phenotyping research and services over other regions. There are a rising number of research activities taking place across the European countries which are driving awareness and in turn the market for plant phenotyping products and services.

Products Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

• Sensors

Services Covered:

• Measurement & Data Analysis

• Statistical Analysis

Equipments Covered:

• Site

• Platform/Carrier

• Level of Automation

• Analysis System

• Application

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

