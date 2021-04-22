Packaging Testing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Packaging Testing Market is expected to reach $27.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in packaging testing market include Eurofins Scientific SE, Tüv Süd AG, ALS Limited, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Campden BRI, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., OMIC USA Inc., Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Cryopak (Integreon Global), Turner Packaging Limited, Nefab Group, EMSL Analytical, Inc., and National Technical Systems, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in product recalls, increase in the requirement for durable products, stringent regulatory environment, innovation of novel technologies, growing demand for packaged products, and increasing awareness due to unauthorized usage of recycled materials. However, high cost of packaging testing and lack of standard regulations are restraining the market growth.

Packaging testing refers to a process of analyzing the characteristic or property involved in the packaging. It is usually a physical test where a qualitative or quantitative procedure is involved to ensure the best packaging. The tests are performed to determine the characteristics of packaging when exposed to various real-world conditions and demands. This method is effective to ensure the best packaging for products and helps lower the total cost of logistics. This process is also beneficial identifying appropriate protection levels and reducing the amount of required packaging materials.

By end user, the food & beverage segment is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to an increase in food safety awareness among consumers and growth in the number of packaging and labeling mandates in various regions. The rising demand for processed food has fueled the demand for food packaging material used for food & beverage products, thereby generating attractive opportunities for the packaging testing market. Packaging testing services reduce the risk of food contamination and diseases due to faulty packaging of food products.

On the basis of geography, The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the significant-growing market during the forecast period, due to emerging countries, globalization of trade, and rapid industrialization in the region. The requirement for packaging testing has grown in the region in recent years, owing to an increase in consumer awareness in the Asia-Pacific region regarding the safety of packaging for various products, especially food, healthcare, and cosmetics. China is a potential market for packaging testing due to various factors such as the expanding population, rising disposable income levels, growing export of packaging materials, and increasing consumer demand for convenience foods.

Material Types Covered:

• Paper & Paperboard

• Metal

• Glass

• Plastic

Types Covered:

• Microbiological

• Physical

• Chemical

Technologies Covered:

• Chromatography-Based

• Physical Tests

• Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based

• Shock Test

• Temperature Testing

• Drop Test

• Vibration Test

• Other Technologies

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Household and Personal Care Products

• Food & Beverage

• Agrochemicals

• Automobile

• Environmental

• Transportation

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial

• Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

