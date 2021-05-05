Industrial Rubber Products – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Industrial Rubber Products Market is expected to reach $174.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in industrial rubber products market include Continental AG, Delphi Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp, Bridgestone Corp, Eaton Corp, Carlisle Companies Inc., Cooper Standard Automotive Inc., Tokai Rubber Industries Ltd, Tomkins Plc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hutchinson Group, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Fenner Group Holdings Limited, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Greenville Industrial Rubber & Gasket Co, Semperit AG Holding , Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd, Toyo Tire and Rubber Co. Ltd, Myers Industries Inc, and The Hankook Tire & Technology Group.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include relevance of roofing and insulation technologies, growing demand of rubber products from automotive OEM manufacturers & construction industry, and growing application areas of industrial rubber in commercial, construction and infrastructure sectors. However, fluctuations in prices of raw material used in manufacturing of industrial rubber products may have a restraining effect on the overall market growth.

Industrial rubber products are used by several industries such as manufacturing, construction, automotive, and others. There are various industrial rubber products available in the market such as rubber hose, rubber roofing, rubber belt, mechanical rubber good, and others.

By product, the mechanical rubber goods segment is anticipated to grow at the significant growth during the forecast period, due to the rise in the global production of medium-load and heavy-load trucks and buses, and advancements in light motor vehicles. Heavy deployments of mechanical goods in manufacturing industry and automotives are the major contributor to the dominance of mechanical rubber products segment.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific leads the global industrial rubber products industry during the forecast period, due to domicile of several large rubber production facilities in the region, along with respective manufacturing industries, expansion of automotive manufacturers and construction companies. Countries such as China, India, Thailand and Malaysia are the major consumers of industrial rubber products in Asia Pacific, due to the economic and infrastructural development in the emerging countries in the region.

Technologies Covered:

• Fabricated Product Manufacturing

• Tube Manufacturing

• Tire Manufacturing

• Molded Product Manufacturing

• Extruded/Calendared Product Manufacturing

• Latex Based Product Manufacturing

Products Covered:

• Inflatable Rubber Tubes

• Rubber Expander

• Rubber Sheets

• Rubber Mountings

• Conveyor Belts

• Rubber Roofing

• Mechanical Rubber Goods (Vibration Control Products)

• Rubber Hose

• Gear Shift Bellow

• Sealing Products

• Footwear

• Gaskets

Rubber Types Covered:

• Butyl Rubber (Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber)

• Silicone Rubber

• Natural Rubber

• Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

• Styrene Butadiene Rubber

• Polybutadiene

• Liquid Silicone Rubbers (LSR)

End Users Covered:

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Manufacturing Industry

• Aerospace Industry

• Automotive Industry

• Energy

• Medical Industry

• Textile Industry

Applications Covered:

• Automotive Systems

• Material Handling Machinery

• Hydraulic Systems

• Chemical Plant Machinery & Equipment

• Automotive Wiring Harnesss

• Polymer Modification

• Wires & Cables

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

