Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market is expected to reach $7.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market include Admedus, Edward Life Science Corporation, Glycar Sa Pty Ltd, Gunze Limited , Labcor, Lemaitre Vascular Inc, Maverick Bioscience, Neovasc, Atriummed, B.Braun, Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc, Baxter, Biointegral Surgical, Inc, Cormatrix and Cryolife, Inc.

High prevalence of congenital heart diseases such as atrial septal defect and technological advancements are the major factor propelling the market growth. However, low awareness among consumers for the patches and high prices of procedures is hampering the market growth.

Cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patch is used in tissue repair procedures including soft tissue, dural and vascular repairs and reconstructions. Cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patches can be artificial or biologic. Biologic patches can be organize into allogenic (made of donor human tissue) and xenogeneic (porcine or bovine in origin).

Based on the application, the soft tissue repair segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing prevalence of various types of hernias. A hernia is a disorder where an organ or any fatty tissue bulges out though an abnormal opening. Soft tissue repair patches help in diagnosing the hernia disorder.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of congenital heart disease and hernia. Increasing concerns about early detection and prevention of congenital cardiac disease have led to the increase of different treatment options, such as cardiac patch implantation.

Raw Materials Covered:

• Biomaterial and Tissue Engineered Material

• ePTFE

Products Covered:

• Synthetic Patch

• Biologic Patch

Applications Covered:

• Soft Tissue Repair

• Dural Repair

• Pericardial Repair

• Cardiac Repair

• Vascular Repair & Reconstruction

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

