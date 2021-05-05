Air Cargo Container – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Air Cargo Container Market is expected to reach $474.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Air Cargo Container Market include Cargo Composites, DokaSch GmbH, Satco Inc., VRR-Aviation, Zodiac AirCargo Equipment, Norduyn Inc., PalNet GmbH, Envirotainer, Granger Aerospace and Nordisk Aviation.

The growing demand for transportation of numerous goods across the world in fewer periods is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the raise in usage of aviation fuel, which leads the airlines to hamper the flying hours of air cargo container aircraft, is hampering the market growth.

The air cargo containers are carried on the lower deck for the passenger-carrying aircraft while the cargo aircraft use both upper and lower deck for carrying the containers. Most of the vital commercial airlines across the world have prepared their cargo aircraft, and some passenger aircraft also carry cargo goods. These airlines use tradition made air cargo containers for their particular aircraft with ground handling equipment.

Based on the aircraft type, the wide-body aircraft segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high number of containers per aircraft, growing deliveries of wide-body aircraft, and mounting demand for wide-body aircraft by cargo airlines are some of the major growth drivers of the segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing trade activities including transportation of cargo and goods related to the pharmaceutical industry is further strengthening the market explosion. Industry participants are present innovative solutions for pharmaceutical products transportation across the region.

Deck Types Covered:

• Main Deck

• Lower Deck

Container Types Covered:

• Non-refrigerated Containers

• Refrigerated Containers

Sales Types Covered:

• Container Repair

• Container Manufacturing

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Very Large Aircraft

• Narrow-Body Aircraft

• Wide-Body Aircraft

Material Types Covered:

• Metal Containers

• Composite Containers

Applications Covered:

• Military Aircraft

• Passenger Aircraft

End Users Covered:

• Defense Forces

• Commercial Airlines

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

