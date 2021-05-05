Polyphthalamide – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Polyphthalamide Market is expected to reach $1,866.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Polyphthalamide Market include Akro-Plastic GMBH, Dupont Ei De Nemours & Co, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A, Polyone Corporation, Sabic, Eurotec, Propolymers Inc, EMS-Chemie Holding AG, Mitsui Chemicals and BASF.

Growing demand from the automotive industry, rising demand in the electrical and electronics industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of raw materials is hampering the market growth.

Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a high heat resistant, semi-crystalline and partly aromatic polyamide. It has high dimensional constancy, superior chemical resistance, little moisture absorption and tremendous mechanical properties. Due to these qualities PPA is ideal for use in high temperature conditions or in a chemical environment. It is a subset of thermoplastic synthetic resins.

Based on the application, the automotive segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to polyphthalamide-based materials are extensively used for manufacturing different structural parts, fuel system components (such as fuel rails, flanges, fuel line connectors), cooling and heating system components.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rising automotive production and sales from different countries, such as India, Japan, and China. Growing R&D activities in the automotive industry are also expected growth for the Polyphthalamide market in these regions.

Types Covered:

• Carbon Fiber Filled

• Glass Fiber Filled

• Mineral Filled

• Unfilled

• Amorphous PPA

• Semi-crystalline PPA

Applications Covered:

• Transportation

• Consumer

• Automotive

• Industrial Equipment & Apparatus

• Fuel Line Connectors

• Coolant Pumps

• Medical Equipment

• Oil and Gas Supply Line

• Packaging

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Electrical and Electronics Industry

• Personal Care

• Machinery

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

