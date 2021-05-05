Inkjet Printers – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Inkjet Printers Market is expected to reach $61.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Inkjet Printers Market include Brother Industries, Ltd., Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd., HP Development Company, L.P., Keyence Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Pannier Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Xerox Corporation, Inkjet Inc., Lexmark International Inc. , Domino Printing Sciences PLC and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

The rapidly increasing advertisement industry, coupled with growing demand for higher print resolution and better print quality is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of the printer and the cartridges compared to other traditional machinery and accessories is hampering the market growth.

Inkjet printers print a picture by propelling drop of ink against paper and plastic substrates. Inkjet printers are the most generally used type of printer, and selection from miniature low-cost customer models to high-priced specialized equipment.

Based on the type, the multifunctional printers (MFP) segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to growing demand for these printers; numerous companies are developing and launching new and innovative multifunctional inkjet printers. These printers can conduct varieties of activities such as print, scan, copy, fax etc. that highlights its versatility.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing penetration of advanced technology, and increasing industrialization is driving the demand for innovative tools such as inkjet printers in this region. It offers major opportunities to the manufacturers of inkjet printers. The manufacturing cost and the labour cost is low in this region, which makes it an ideal location to set up production plants for bulk production.

Technologies Covered:

• Ultraviolet (UV) Inkjet

• Drop-on-demand (DOD)

• Continuous Inkjet

Types Covered:

• Desktop Printers

• Industrial Inkjet Printers

• Inkjet Press

• Large Format Printers

• Multifunctional Printers (MFP)

• Textile Printers

End Users Covered:

• Consumer

• Education

• Industrial

• Institutional

• Pharmaceutical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

