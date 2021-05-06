Potato Flakes – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Potato Flakes Market is expected to reach $11.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in potato flakes market include Linquan Hengda Food Co., Ltd., Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd, Birkamidon, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Rixona B.V, Idahoan Foods, McCain Foods Limited, Nestle S.A., Inc., Clarebout Potatoes NV, Goodrich Cereals, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Limited, Lutosa SA, Patwary Potato Flakes Ltd., Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA, Basic American Foods, Inc., Linyi Zhongli Food Co., LTD., Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Nahr-Engel GmbH, and Oregon Potato Co.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include developing pattern of ready-to-eat food, demand for organic potato flakes is significantly increasing, growing demand for convenience food-stuffs, increased shelf life, rapid urbanization and growing GHDI of consumers. However, side effects associated with potato flakes hampers the market growth.

Potato flakes are flat chunks of mashed potatoes prepared by drying the mashed potatoes on drum dryers. They are light and easily digestible. Potato flakes are frequently used as substitutes to various flours such as corn flour, wheat flour, etc. In many households, potato flakes are used in the preparation of instant mash potatoes. They are also used on a commercial scale to produce pasta, croquettes, potato snacks, etc. Potato flakes are commonly used as thickeners in chocolate milk, gravies, frozen desserts, etc.

By nature, organic segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Organic potato flakes, which are still at their infancy, are likely to fast gain ground, with growing consumer preference for natural products that involve the use of fewer additives and chemicals. A wide variety of organic potato flakes have permeated the market that fall in line with surging consumer demand for higher nutrient value and non-GMO-labelled products. The concept of organic farming has brought significant changes in the overall farming practices employed across agriculture-based regions worldwide.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, thanks to the augmented consumption of convenient and ready-to-eat food products. Also, this is attributed to booming HoReCa chains in the region, then boosting the growth of the potato flakes market. The market in China is expected to experience vigorous growth in the future, due to increasing urbanization & shifting lifestyles.

Nature Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Packaging Covered:

• Bulk Packaging

• Retail Packaging

Products Covered:

• Real Taste Flakes

• Regular Flakes

• Milled Flakes

Distributed Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

Forms Covered:

• Dehydrated

• Frozen

Applications Covered:

• Commercial and Institutional Catering

• Industrial Purposes

End Users Covered:

• Business-to-Consumer

• Business-to-Business

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

