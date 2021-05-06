Low Intensity Sweeteners – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market is expected to reach $2.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Low Intensity Sweeteners Market include ZuChem Inc., Tate and Lyle (U.K.), Südzucker AG (Germany), Roquette Freres SA (France), Purecircle (Malaysia), NutraSweet Company, Mitsui (Japan), Matsutani (Japan), JK Sucralose Inc., Ingredion (U.S.), I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Gulshan Polyols Limited, Food Chem International Corporation, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, and Cargill, Inc. (U.S.).

Increasing consumer demand for low-calorie food and rising prevalence of obesity and other health concerns regarding the consumption of sweet foods are driving the market growth. However, strict regulation and postponement in product confirmation are hampering the market growth.

Low-intensity sweeteners are sugar substitutes, which stimulate a sense of sweetness while adding to food items. These sweeteners are different from high-intensity sweeteners. These alternatives are very useful as they also help in weight loss.

Based on the type, the xylitol segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness about the health issues related to sugar, easy digestion, and relative sweetness as that of sugar, low glycemic index and low calories.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to enormous economic development, increasing commitment towards healthy living, increasing demand from consumers, and heavy investments for R&D of novel products.

Categories Covered:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Types Covered:

• Xylitol

• Trehalose

• Tagatose

• Sorbitol

• Lactitol

• Isomaltulose

• Allulose

Applications Covered:

• Bakery

• Pastry

• Table-Top Sweetener

• Sweet & Savory Snacks

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dairy, Ice-Creams, and Desserts

• Confectionery

• Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

