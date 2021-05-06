Wound Closure Strips – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wound Closure Strips Market is expected to reach $531.27 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wound Closure Strips Market include 3M, Zipline Medical (Stryker), Smith & Nephew plc, priMED Medical Products, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. (McKesson Corporation), Dynarex Corporation, DermaRite Industries, LLC., Cardinal Health, BSN medical (Essity Aktiebolag (publ.)), and DUKAL.

Rising public and private healthcare expenditure and high demand for superior medical technologies are propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and shortage of resources is hampering the market growth.

Wound closure strips are porous surgical tape strips which can be utilized to lock small injuries. They are applied over the cuts in a way which pulls the skin on either side of the injury together. Wound closure strips may be utilized instead of sutures (stitches) in certain injuries, as they decrease scarring and are simpler to care for.

Based on the application, the household segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to laceration and cuts obtained while performing daily household chores and ease and convenience in the application of these strips.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rise in the number of surgeries performed and the looming threat associated with surgical site infection.

Types Covered:

• Reinforced

• Flexible

Sterilities Covered:

• Non-Sterile Type

• Sterile Type

Applications Covered:

• Travel

• Office

• Household

• Hospital

• Clinical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

