Angioplasty Balloons & Stents – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Angioplasty Balloons & Stents Market is expected to reach $10.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Angioplasty Balloons & Stents Market include Abbott, BD, Biosensors International Group Ltd, Biotronik Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Stentys SA and Terumo Corporation.

Increase in research and development activities and quick adoption of advanced products are the major factors driving the market growth. However, formation of a blood clot within the stent is restraining the market growth.

A stent is a little, mesh tube made of metal. At the point when it is placed inside of an artery, it acts as a support keeping the vessel open. By keeping the vessel open, the stent helps to improve blood flow to the muscle and decrease pain. These techniques are normally utilized along with balloon angioplasty. In fact, about 80% of patients who have balloon angioplasty will have a stent placed as well.

Based on end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in awareness about the benefits of surgical procedures such as low cost of expenses than hospitals and shorter stay.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high awareness, availability of different treatment options, presence of major players and promotion of their brands through wide distribution channels.

Indications Covered:

• Peripheral Artery Diseases

• Coronary Artery Diseases

Types Covered:

• Cutting

• Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs)

• Normal

• Scoring

Products Covered:

• Stents

• Balloons

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Cath Labs

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

