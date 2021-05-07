PXI SMU – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global PXI SMU Market is expected to reach $490.08 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the PXI SMU Market include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, VX Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, National Instruments Inc., Marvin Test Solutions, LitePoint a Teradyne Company, Keysight Technologies Inc., and Chroma ATE.

Growing R&D activities across industries and rising demand for reliability tests for complex semiconductors and batteries to complement the increasing IoT devices are propelling the market growth. However, the high availability of cheaper substitutes such as power supplies and digital multimeters are hampering the market growth.

PXI SMU is the high-precision source and measurement resource uniquely intended to expand flexibility and decrease time. It consists of parallel SMU test systems and sample rates which are mostly used for changing setpoints and obtaining data. Besides, an end-user can digitally control the transient properties of PXI SMU to lessen overshoot, expand stability, and decrease test times, which helps in avoiding custom circuity.

Based on the application, the semiconductors segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to higher manufacturing rate of semiconductors for demand from end-use industries and transformations of basic IC designing and testing to make these semiconductors more robust and reliable.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because the majority of countries in the region are involved in the manufacturing of electronics and automobiles.

Types Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

Channels Covered:

• 1 channel

• 2 channel

• 4 channel

• Above 4

Applications Covered:

• Sensors

• Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

• Organic and Printed Electronics

• Nanomaterials

• Semiconductors

• Green Energy Products

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Medical Equipment

• IT & Telecommunication

• Energy

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

