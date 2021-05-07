Egg Protein – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Egg Protein Market is expected to reach $48.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Egg Protein Market include Fаrm Рrіdе, Lоdеwіјсkх Grоuр, Rеmbrаndt, Rоѕе Асrе Fаrmѕ, VН Grоuр, Wulrо, А.G. Fооdѕ, Аdrіааn Gоеdе, Аvаngаrdсо, Воuwhuіѕ Еnthоvеn, Еurоvо Grоuр, Ѕаnоvо, ІGRЕСА, Іntеrоvо, and Кеwріе.

Consumer awareness about a healthy diet and increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the surge in demand for plant-based proteins is hampering the growth of the market.

Globally the egg protein is majorly used as nutrition. Egg protein is enriched in the content of dense nutrients such as riboflavin, vitamin B, B12, B6, folate that are essential for the human body. Egg proteins are used in most of the food products that enhance the nutritional value and functional properties of the products. Thus the rise in the number of sports activities and the growing demand for performance nutrition and beverages augment the growth of the egg protein market. The rising adoption of egg protein by the food and beverage, rising disposable income and changing lifestyles of consumers will augment the growth of the egg protein market.

Based on the type, the egg white powder segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer attention as they contribute to weight loss and increased muscle gain. Manufacturers in the egg white powder market are developing improved egg white protein powders for consumers suffering from lactose intolerance. Thus, egg white protein powders cater to the on-the-go food preferences of the customers.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as growing focus on leading active lifestyles, urbanization, western influence on diets, and growing middle-class population with improving disposable incomes in emerging economies including China and India, are expected to drive the demand. Moreover, the upsurge in poultry production in Indian market boosts the availability of eggs in the market.

Types Covered:

• Egg White Powder

• Egg Yolk Powder

• Whole Egg Protein

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Powder

• Solid

Flavours Covered:

• Flavoured

• Regular

Functions Covered:

• Binding

• Crystallization

• Emulsifying

• Leavening

• Preservatives

• Thickening

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Medical And Drug Stores

• Online Store

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Applications Covered:

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Dietary Supplements

• Feed

• Food & Beverages

• Ice Cream

• Meat Products

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Protein & Nutritional Bars

End Users Covered:

• Breakfast Cereals

• Dairy & Desserts

• Dressing, Sauces & Spreads

• Functional Beverages

• Infant Nutrition

• Pharmaceutical Products

• Prepared Foods

• Sports Nutrition

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

