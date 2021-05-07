Pericardiocentesis Procedures – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Pericardiocentesis Procedures Market is expected to reach $230.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pericardiocentesis Procedures Market include Cleveland Clinic, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Saint George Hospital, Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation, J.W. Goethe University Hospital, The University of Tokyo Hospital, Mediclinic International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, and Florida Hospital Orlando.

Increase in the geriatric population and high adoption of minimally invasive surgeries for treatment of different medical conditions are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, complications and risk associated with the surgery are hampering the market growth.

Pericardiocentesis is a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed to remove the excess levels of fluid accumulated in the pericardium sac around the heart. The procedure involves the usage of a small needle, which is inserted into the pericardium sac, and a catheter to remove the fluid. Several factors lead to the development of pericardial effusion (excess fluid accumulated in the pericardium). The underlying causes of pericardial effusion are viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections, tuberculosis, breast & lung cancer, end-stage renal diseases, and postoperative cardiac surgery complication. Of the different causes of pericardial effusion, malignancies and cardiovascular diseases are the most common causes, accounting for more than 50% of total pericardial effusion reported cases.

Based on the end-user, the hospital’s segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the improved treatments of cardiac tamponade across the globe. Well-established surgical infrastructure in hospitals, rise in hospitalization for the underlying causes of cardiac tamponade, and a large number of chemotherapy and radiation therapy treatments in hospitals contributed to the segment’s large share of the global market.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high prevalence and increase in the incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. and Canada, and well-established healthcare facilities. High per capita healthcare expenditure, favourable medical reimbursement policies, and early adoption of minimally invasive surgeries can be attributed to the region’s large share of the global pericardiocentesis procedures market.

Indications Covered:

• Cardiac

• Infections

• Inflammatory/Rheumatology

• Malignancies

End Users Covered:

• Cardiac Centers

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

