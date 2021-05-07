Direct Thermal Ticket Paper – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market is expected to reach $824.03 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market include Koehler Paper, Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd, Oji Holdings Corporation, Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Sihl GmbH, Jujo Thermal Ltd, AhlstromMunksjö Oyj, Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co Ltd, Nath Paper & Pulp Mills Ltd, Domtar Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd, TELE-PAPER (M) SDN BHD, Hansol Paper Co Ltd, and Appvion Operations Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing the incidence of ticket forgeries, the increased popularity of games and activities, and durability of the products. However, consumer preference for digital media is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/direct-thermal-ticket-paper-market/request-sample

Direct thermal ticket paper is a special type of paper product that is intended for use with a thermal printing method. This method involves heating the paper, and it results in the appearance of special thermal images after it passes the thermal head. This process is achieved with the help of coating the thermal paper with a specialised coating, which gives them the capability of colour changes when exposed to heat.

By application, the transport tickets segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the need for managing ticket replication.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/direct-thermal-ticket-paper-market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to its organized retail sector and growing public transport system.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/direct-thermal-ticket-paper-market

Thicknesses Covered:

• Up to 70 GSM

• 70-90 GSM

• 90-120 GSM

• Above 120 GSM

Applications Covered:

• Transport Tickets

• Barcode Tickets

• Self-Adhesive Tags & Labels

• Baggage Counter Tickets

• Custom Tickets

• Lottery Tickets

• Admission/Event Tickets

• Tote & Gaming Tickets

• Bill Tickets

• Valet Parking

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com