Wireless Network Test Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market is expected to reach $7.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Wireless Network Test Equipment Market include Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, Empirix, Viavi, Netscout, Dingli Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, Infovista, Gemalto, Bird Technologies, Spirent Communications, Accuver, Radcom, Teoco, and EXFO.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing use of smart devices, technological advancement, and need for better infrastructure solutions. However, time-consuming R&D activities are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

The wireless network test equipment comprises software and hardware used by the communication network equipment and operator manufacturers. This helps the network operators to make use of novel services to reduce the operating costs and improve the quality and productivity of the entire network.

By network technology, the 5G segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it can provide high data transfer rate with minimum latency.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the huge population and increased use of smartphones.

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small-medium Size Enterprises

Equipment Types Covered:

• Crowdsourcing Equipment

• Site Testing Equipment

• Operations Support Systems (OSS) With Geolocation Equipment

• SON Testing Equipment

• Drive Test Equipment

• Monitoring Equipment

Network Technologies Covered:

• 2G/3G/4G

• 5G

Services Covered:

• Support & Maintenance

• Installation

Applications Covered:

• Vehicle

• Mobile Phone

• Laptop

End Users Covered:

• Energy and Utilities

• Telecommunications Service Providers

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Enterprises

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Media and Entertainment

• Education

• Legal

• Retail

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

