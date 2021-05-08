Flexible Packaging Paper – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Flexible Packaging Paper Market include BillerudKorsnas AB, Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd, DS Smith PLC, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Gordon Paper Company Inc, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company, International Paper Company, JK PAPER Ltd, KRPA Holding CZ a.s., McNairn Packaging, Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd, Nordic Paper AS, PG Paper Company, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd , Rengo Co Ltd, Sappi Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Stora Enso Oyj and WestRock Company.

Increasing adoption of ecofriendly packaging products by consumers and rising use of packaging formats as branding tool are the major factors driving the market growth. However, impact of covid-19 is restraining the market growth.

Flexible Packaging Paper is widely utilized for packaging. They are utilized in shopping bags, food wrappers and tea envelopes to cigarette soft packs, inner liners and tobacco pockets. These paper grades are recyclable and accessible as FSC and PEFC certified.

Based on packaging type, the bags & sacks segment is likely to have a huge demand because of its utilization in the packaging of food grains, bakery & confectionery, and consumer goods has resulted into high demand for bags & sacks all over the world.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as China and India have seen a shift in demand from plastic to paper due to strict norms for usage of plastic.

Distribution Channels Covered:

• E-commerce

• Retail

Packaging Materials Covered:

• Coated Recycled Paper (CRP)

• Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)

• Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

• Waxed Paper

Packaging Types Covered:

• Bags & Sacks

• Cartons

• Lids

• Pouches

• Wraps

• Other Packaging Types

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Consumer Goods

• Electronics

• Food & Beverages

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

