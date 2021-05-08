Filling Machines – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Filling Machines Market is expected to reach $9.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Filling Machines Market include Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies Inc, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, GEA Group, John Bean Technologies Corporation, KHS GmbH, Krones AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ronchi Mario S.p.A and Tetra Laval International S.A.

Growth in urbanized population and rising demand of individuals toward packaged and processed products are the major factors driving the market growth. However, limited production capacity and its high cost are restraining the market growth.

The Filling Machines are utilized to fill the receptacle, for example, glass containers, cans, bottles, bags, with a fixed measure of the products such as food, beauty care products, medication, and others. They are utilized for the packaging of liquids and powders with great precision and strict hygienic conditions. It is generally utilized in the food and beverage and packaging industries.

Based on application, the food and beverage industry segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rising tendency of youth toward western way of life, enormous customer base of youth in developing countries of the region. Manufacturers opt for automation and technological advancements in the process to maintain demand-supply balance.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for convenience food, rise in the middle-class population, high spending power, huge youth population preferring processed & packaged food, growing health awareness, and increased interest of foreign investors in the region.

Types Covered:

• Bottle Filling Machine

• Liquid Filling

• Powder Filling

• Solid Filling

Operating Speeds Covered:

• 5,000 to 10,000 pph

• 15,001 to 20,000 pph

• 10,001 to 15,000 pph

Packaging Capacities Covered:

• 5 ml to 10 ml

• 21 ml to 25 ml

• 11 ml to 20 ml

• 0.25 ml to 4 ml

Mode of Operations Covered:

• Semi-automatic

• Automatic

• Form Fill Seal Machine

Packaging Types Covered:

• Bottles & Blisters

• Cups

• Tubes

• Pouches

Products Covered:

• Aseptic

• Net Weight

• Rotary

• Volumetric

Applications Covered:

• Pharma Industry

• Personal Care

• Food Beverage Industry

• Chemical Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

